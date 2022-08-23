Director Linguswamy to appeal against order sentencing him to 6 months jail

Tamil film director and producer N. Lingusamy has said that he will appeal against the six-month jail sentence after the Metropolitan Magistrate's court at Saidapet in Chennai convicted him in a cheque bounce case.

In 2014, the Thirrupathi Brothers, a film production company run by Lingusamy and his brother Subash Chandra Bose borrowed Rs. 1.3 crores for a movie from the PVP Capitals, a finance company. This Tamil movie was titled "Enni Yezhu Naal" and planned to cast actors Karthi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film never took off for a variety of reasons and Thirrupathi Brothers failed to repay the borrowed money to the PVP capitals. Eventually, PVP filed a case against Lingusamy and Subash Chandra Bose. Madras High Court ordered Thirrupathi Brothers to repay the amount. Following the court order, Thirrupathi Brothers had agreed to repay. However, the cheque issued by director Lingusamy bounced and the PVP filed this present petition against the duo.

In his press release on Monday evening, he said that he feels compelled to explain himself publicly after the media trial he was subjected to. "The dispute is between PVP capitals and our production house Thirrupathi Brothers film media private limited. The honorable court ruled today on the petition they have filed. We will appeal against this order and legally face the issue" the press release reads. Lingusamy made his debut in Kollywood with Mammooty starrer â€˜Aanandhamâ€™ in 2001. He also has made several Tamil movies including â€˜Runâ€™, â€˜Jiâ€™, â€˜Bheemaâ€™, â€˜Sandakozhiâ€™ and â€˜Paiyyaâ€™. His latest film in Telugu starring actors â€ŽRam Pothineni and â€ŽAkshara Gowda â€˜The Warriorâ€™ was released a month ago.