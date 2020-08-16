Director Krish postpones film with Pawan Kalyan, begins new project with Vaishnav Tej

Tipped to be a thriller that will be shot against the backdrop of a forest, the team began its regular shooting on Independence Day in Hyderabad.

Filmmaker Krish, who was all set to team up with actor Pawan Kalyan for a mega-budget period film, has now put the project on the backburner to start a new film with Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh. Tipped to be a thriller that will be shot against the backdrop of a forest, the team began its regular shooting on Independence Day in Hyderabad amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This will be a small film which will be wrapped up quickly.

Apparently, Krish had penned the script of this project long back and since he has everything in order, heâ€™s expected to finish shooting in just two months. To be bankrolled by Krish and his brother-in-law Rajeev Reddy under the banner First Frame Entertainment, this will be Vaishnav Tejâ€™s second film after his upcoming Telugu release, Uppenna. Vaishnav is Sai Dharam Tejâ€™s younger brother and the latest entrant from megastar Chiranjeeviâ€™s clan.

The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced. The project had a quiet launch on Saturday and the team began shooting taking all the necessary precautions. Krish is said to have taken special permission to start filming.

Meanwhile, Krishâ€™s film with Pawan Kalyan was launched earlier this year. Tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independent India, the film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood. According to sources in the know, the filmmaker's plan is to make a pan Indian project. Since Krish is popular in Bollywood, he convinced Pawan Kalyan and the producer with the idea of making the film in multiple languages including Hindi. This is one the primary reasons why theyâ€™re on the verge of signing actors from across industries. Apparently, a leading Bollywood actor is being considered for the antagonistâ€™s role. The film will feature two leading ladies.

Meanwhile, Kalyan is currently shooting for Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Bollywood multiplex hit Pink. The remake has been directed by Venu Sriram. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the project also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles.

Last seen on screen in Agnyaathavaasi, Kalyan took a break from acting for two years to concentrate on his political career. Heâ€™s back with a vengeance with two projects which he hoped to complete and release this year. However, the pandemic struck and all his plans went for a toss.

Krishâ€™s last directorial was the two-part NTR biopic NTR: Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu starring Balakrishna in the role of his father. Krish Jagarlamudi took over the mantle from director Teja to direct the NTR biopic. Despite garnering good response from the critics, both the parts bombed at the box-office. The film starred Nandamuri Balakrishna, as his father NT Rama Rao, Vidya Balan in Basava Ramatarakam's role in her debut Telugu movie.

In 2019, Krish was also involved in the Hindi project Manikarnika, starring Kangana Ranaut. However, he opted out of directing the film after major fallout over creative differences with Kangana, who went on to direct the remainder of the project.

(Content provided by Digital Native)