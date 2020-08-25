Director Hari asks Suriya to reconsider 'Soorarai Pottru' OTT release

“I understand the producer’s hardships. Yet, if you reevaluate your decision your fame will last long until cinema lasts,” Hari wrote.

Director Harim who has worked with Suriya in five films so far, has penned an open letter to the star, requesting him to reconsider his decision to release his films on OTT (Over-the-Top) platforms directly. The actor had recently announced that his highly anticipated film Soorarai Pottru with director Sudha Kongara will directly release on Amazon Prime Video on October 30. Suriya, however, had added that this was a rare occasion, warranted by the pandemic, and that his two other upcoming films would release in theatres.

Even as Suriya’s decision has made many unhappy, director Hari in his letter has said, “As your fan, my happiness is in watching your film in theatres and not on OTT platform. Let us not forget that we are here because of the cheering we got together from the audience inside theatres. Cinema is like our god. God can be anywhere but it has its respect only when it is inside the theatre (temple). It is a stamp of approval for the creator’s imagination and hard work.”

Sharing that he believed Soorarai Pottru to be an important film in his career, Suriya had written that he had to make the decision as a producer and not as an actor. His production house 2D Entertainment had produced the film jointly with Guneet Monga. He further added that he would share Rs 5 crore from the film’s exhibiting cost to the needy and to the frontline warriors soon. 2D Entertainment's previous production Ponmagal Vandhal, starring his wife and actor Jyotika, also had a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video.

According to sources, Soorarai Pottru, which also stars Aparna Balamurali, fetched the producers anywhere between Rs 35-45 crore for OTT release.

Suriya is also working on a new film with director Hari, their sixth film together. Titled Aruvaa, it is still in the making. The actor also has another project with Vetrimaaran that will be based on Tamil writer C Su Chellapa’s novel Vaadivasal.