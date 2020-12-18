Director Fazil turns producer for Fahadhâ€™s â€˜Malayan Kunjuâ€™

The veteran director who played the role of a priest in â€˜Luciferâ€™ has also acted in the upcoming Mohanlal starrer â€˜Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simhamâ€™.

The announcement that Fahadh Faasilâ€™s next project in the pipeline is Malayan Kunju came out just a few days ago. And now, it has been revealed that the film will be bankrolled by the actor's dad and renowned director Fazil. The film will reportedly go on the floor during the fag end of January or early February. Sajimon Prabhakaran is the director of the film and Mahesh Narayanan is the scriptwriter.

The first look poster of Malayan Kunju featuring Fahadh Faasil was released a few days ago. The team is in the process of finalising the cast. The technical crew of this film includes Sushin Shyam for music. Mahesh Narayanan, besides handling the script will also be in charge of the cinematography and editing with Arju Benn joining him in doing the edits.

Fazil, a veteran in directing films, has several hit movies to his credit. The last film he directed is Living Together, which was released in 2011. He has won several awards in his long career including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Manichitrathazhu.

He has also occasionally taken the role of an actor. He played the role of a priest in Lucifer which marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj. In the film, he shared screen space with Mohanlal, whose first film release was Manjil Virinja Pookkal, directed by Fazil. It was also Fazilâ€™s directorial debut.

The director will also be seen in the Priyadarshan film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which has Mohanlal in the title role.

Fahadh Faasil currently has Malik waiting for release. This film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan with the technical crew comprising Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production designing.

While Malik is waiting for a theatrical release, Fahadh has completed shooting for Joji. Interestingly, he will be teaming with the Maheshinte Prathikaaram team for the film. Dileesh Pothen is the director and Syam Pushkaran is the scriptwriter for Joji. The technical crew of Joji includes Shyju Khalid for cinematography and Justin Varghese for composing the tunes.

Fahadh also has Irul in his kitty. Directed by Nasif Yousuf Izzudin the film has Darshana Rajendran as the female lead with Soubin Shahir in a pivotal role. It is currently in the post-production stage.

Yet another film Fahadh will be working on is Paattu with director Alphonse Puthren. The film will be produced by Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony under the banner UGM Entertainments.

