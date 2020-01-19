Director duo Pushkar-Gayatri to direct web series?

The web series will reportedly star Aishwarya Rajesh and Kathir in the lead roles. However, an official announcement on the same is expected.

Flix Kollywood

Husband and wife director duo Pushkar-Gayatri made heads turn with Vikram Vedha, an edge-of-the-seat thriller based on the story of King Vikramaditya and the demon Betaal from Indian mythology. Reports doing the rounds is that the couple is working on a web series for a leading OTT platform. The industry grapevine is that the web series is reported to star Aishwarya Rajesh and Kathir in lead roles. However, an official announcement on the same is expected.

Kathir, who was recently seen playing a football coach in Vijay’s Bigil, has a rural comedy titled Sabbath directed by debutant Prabhakaran, an erstwhile assistant of Balaji Sakthivel.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rajesh, who is looking forward to the release of Vaanam Kottatum next month, has a slew of films in her kitty. She awaits the release of World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda, which will hit the marquee on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Reports say that Aishwarya plays Vijay’s wife in the film and that her character is named Suvarna. She also has Nani's Tuck Jagadish directed by Shiva Nirvana.

Meanwhile, Pushkar-Gayatri are also working on the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, which will be produced by Y Not Studios, who bankrolled the original, and Plan C Studios, which is a collaboration of Anil Ambani led Reliance Entertainment and Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Filmworks.

Earlier, actor Shah Rukh Khan was rumoured to portray Vijay Sethupathi’s character in the Hindi version, with Madhavan reprising his role from the 2017 Tamil film. But later reports suggest that the makers have roped in Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan for the project. While Aamir will be essaying Vijay Sethupathi’s gangster character, Saif will replace Madhavan as the honest cop. The film will go on the floors by March 2020.

Earlier, rumours did the rounds that Pushkar and Gayatri might team up with Ajith next. Surprised to learn about these reports being circulated, the duo denied the same.

