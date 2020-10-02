Director Bala's version of 'Varma', remake of 'Arjun Reddy', to release on OTT

â€˜Varmaâ€™ will be releasing on the OTT platform Simply South on October 6 and will be available for viewing only outside India.

Varma, the Tamil remake of the Tollywood hit Arjun Reddy, was all set to be made by National Award-winning Bala, and was to launch Vikramâ€™s son Dhruv into Kollywood. However, after watching the first copy of the film, the producers of Varma scrapped the project after it was fully made, stating that the end product was not satisfactory. Bala later revealed that it was his decision to leave the project and denied the allegations made by the producers.



The producers then roped in debutant Girisayya, a former associate of Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga, to direct another remake of the film titled Adithya Varma. Dhruv played the titular role, with Banita Sandhu and Priya Anand as the female leads. The film hit the marquee late last year to positive reviews. Radhan had composed music for this venture with Ravi K Chandran cranking the camera. The film was a box-office success, and Banita Sandhu and Dhruv Vikram were applauded for their on-screen chemistry.



With many films releasing on OTT platforms due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was a buzz in March that Bala's Varma will follow the same route.



The makers have now confirmed that Varma will be released on the OTT platform Simply South on October 6. However, it will be available to viewers only outside India, and not to viewers in the country.



Varma stars Bengali actress Megha Choudhary in the role originally played by Shalini Pandey. The film also features Raiza Wilson and Easwari Rao in crucial roles.



Meantime, Karthik Subbaraj will be directing Dhruv Vikram and Vikramâ€™s his next film. This movie will be the first film in which the father-son duo appears together. Tentatively titled as Chiyaan 60, the first look poster of this film was released and has heightened the expectations of fans and moviegoers.



There are also reports that Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame, who is currently directing Dhanush in his next project titled Karnan, is teaming up with Dhruv Vikram. Sources told DTNext, "The film was supposed to go on the floor in the summer. With COVID-19, the shoot has been pushed to next year. Dhruv will join the project once he completes the shoot of Karthik Subbarajâ€™s film. Mari will also complete his film with Dhanush."

