‘Direct Kerala govt to furnish collected call detail records’: Chennithala moves HC

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala called the move to collect CDRs of COVID-19 patients an invasion of privacy.

news Court

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has moved the Kerala High Court with a fresh plea asking the court to direct the state government to furnish the call detail records (CDRs) of COVID-19 patients collected so far. Chennithala had earlier moved the HC asking it to quash the order issued by the State Police Chief to begin the collection of CDRs, stating that it was an invasion of privacy.

“..in total violation of the constitutional right of privacy guaranteed under Article 21 (Right to Privacy) of the Constitution of India, CDRs of COVID-19 positive patients who are undergoing quarantine have been collected at massive scale and are kept with the police,” Chennithala said in his plea.

Appropriate directions may be issued directing the respondents -- state government and the State Police Chief -- to furnish details of CDRs of COVID-19 patients in a sealed cover, he added. The plea will be considered by the HC on Friday.

The state government had on Wednesday informed the court that police had been directed only to collect tower location of COVID-19 patients as part of easy contact tracing, and that no call detail records were needed. But Chennithala have alleged that CDRs were being collected months back, without the consent of COVID-19 patients.

Notably, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier defended collection of CDRs of COVID-19 patients. He had said that collection of CDRs will aid in quick and easy contact tracing. He had also defended allegations raised by Chennithala by saying that there was nothing inopportune for a law enforcing body to collect such details.

The HC had on Wednesday given time for the state government to give submissions, if any, if more details of COVID-19 patients needs to be collected for contact tracing. The state government can give these submissions, if any, on Friday.

Read: After backlash, Kerala govt flips stance on call details collection of COVID-19 patients