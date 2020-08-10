Dir Bharathiraja condemns Meera Mitun’s remarks against Vijay and Suriya

Additionally, Bharathiraja has also condemned Nadigar Sangam and the other film bodies for not coming in defence of the actors.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Meera Mitun who shot to fame after having participated on Bigg Boss season 3 Tamil, has been brewing up an internet storm over the past few days, alleging actors Suriya and Vijay of nepotism in the Tamil film industry, threatening her stardom and trying to defame her on social media using their fans. She has also made several derogatory remarks against many actors including Trisha, Jyothika and Aishwarya Rajesh and against actor Vijay’s wife Sangeetha.

In response, director Bharathiraja in his latest press statement has condemned Meera Mitun’s allegations saying her words are like “mud being slung upon a beautiful painting.” “This young woman, who has made these statements without maturity, seeking fame, should stop speaking ill of the stars. Those from the industry will not keep tolerating this. I strongly condemn her statements,” he writes in Tamil.

He has further pointed out that both Suriya and Vijay have indulged in philanthropic activities and therefore it was not right to defame them and their families. “Meera, there’s still a lot more in life left (for you). Work hard and struggle,” he writes.

Bharathiraja has also appealed to the media to not give a platform for such claims. “Encouraging such people might turn out to be a wrong example. Therefore the media should cut what it needs to cut,” he adds.

Towards the end of his letter, Bharathiraja has acknowledged the toxic fan behaviour on social media, referring to actor Kasthuri’s experiences. “Actors like Kasthuri have been targets. Actors should not keep mum thinking that only fans are doing it. It becomes your responsibility to advise them and make them responsible. Actors should at least release a statement to bring them under control,” he adds.

Additionally, Bharathiraja has also condemned Nadigar Sangam and the other film bodies for not coming in defence. “Just because the union has not had any elections, will they not raise their voice even for personal needs? If one were to think that it only corresponds to someone else’s family and therefore there is no need (for me) to speak up, then that same mud will be slung upon your family too, won’t it? Shouldn’t everyone join together in condemning it?” he asks.

Meera Mitun has posted a series of tweets in response to Bharathiraja. For many days now, Meera and fans of various actors have been engaged in a messy and abusive online battle.