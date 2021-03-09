Dinesh Kalahalli can't withdraw complaint in sex-for-job case: Bengaluru police

The allegations raised by Dinesh led to the resignation of BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi as Water Resources Minister last week.

The Cubbon Park police on Monday said that they cannot allow social activist Dinesh Kalahalli to withdraw his complaint in the alleged sex- for-job scandal involving BJP MLA and former Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. The allegations raised by Dinesh led to the minister's resignation last week.

Dinesh Kallahalli said he will withdraw the complaint as he was hurt by allegations levelled by JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy that he had struck a Rs 5 crore deal to bring the issue to light. However, the activist's lawyer said that there were some technical problems due to which the decision was taken.

Police officials in Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru have asked Dinesh to appear in person for the investigation into the case, Times of India reported.

In addition, police officials also summoned another activist, Rajashekhar Mulali, to appear before them. Rajashekar Mulali had claimed there were similar sex CDs of 19 other politicians. However, Mulali did not turn up, stating that he was campaigning for the elections of the Kannada Sahitya Parishath as the state president. He sought 10 days time to appear in front of the police.

Meanwhile, Balachandra Jarkiholi, brother of Ramesh Jarkiholi, alleged that there was a big conspiracy in the state in which four teams have been working to 'malign' Jarkiholi and target the BJP ahead of Assembly elections in five states. Seeking a CBI probe into the episode, he told reporters in Bengaluru that the video allegedly featuring his brother and a woman was "doctored."

The activist has accused Jarkiholi of sexually exploiting a woman under the pretext of offering her a job in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

As the matter snowballed into a major controversy, Jarikiholi had on March 3 tendered his resignation as Water Resources Minister to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, which was forwarded to Governor Vajubhai Vala, who accepted it immediately.

Speaking to reporters, Kallahalli said, "I am deeply pained by Kumaraswamy's charge that I struck a Rs five crore deal. Hence, I decided to withdraw my complaint."

Kumaraswamy had on Friday alleged that the entire expose was a Rs five crore 'deal' and demanded that those claiming to have the objectionable video clips should be arrested immediately as it was a 'blackmail tactic.'

Kumar Patil, Kallahalli's lawyer, told the media on Sunday that there were some technical problems due to which his client decided to withdraw the complaint. To a query, Patil said his client was not the one to succumb to any political pressure.

"My client is not the one to give up his struggle. His objective was to grant justice to the victim," the lawyer said.

Amid apprehensions of a 'political conspiracy' being hatched to defame them, six ministers of the Yediyurappa-led cabinet have secured a court injunction restraining media from airing or publishing any defamatory content against them.