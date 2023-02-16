Dileep opposes plea to re-examine Manju Warrier in actor assault case

The affidavit filed by Dileep, eighth accused in the actor assault case, requests the Supreme Court to strike down the additional list of witnesses produced by the prosecution.

Two affidavits, filed back to back in the actor assault case of Kerala, concern the re-examination of a few witnesses including Manju Warrier, actor and former wife of the alleged mastermind in the case, Dileep. The first affidavit, filed by the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for the Kerala government, requests the Supreme Court to allow the reexamination of witnesses including Manju. The other affidavit, filed by Dileep, eighth accused in the actor assault case, requests the Supreme Court to strike down the additional list of witnesses produced by the prosecution.

The report filed by the SPP says that "due to unusually lengthy cross examination of witnesses by the counsel for A8 (Dileep) and A15 only, out of 39 witnesses only 29 could be examined up to February 13." Balachandrakumar, a filmmaker whose revelations towards the end of 2021 led to further investigation in the case, has health issues needing him to undergo a surgery and his cross examination by the counsel for the accused was adjourned because of the inconvenience of the defense counsels, the report says.

"The prosecution never recalled any witness already examined, to fill up the lacuna in the prosecution case as falsely alleged. Eighteen witnesses were recited in the second additional final report to prove new relevant facts and facts in issue revealed during the second further investigation (sic)," the report says. Out of the 18 witnesses, only four witnesses who have been called again remain to be examined – Anoop, brother of Dileep, Suraj, brother in law of Dileep, Dr Hyderali, family doctor of Dileep, and Manju Warrier.

Dileep, in his affidavit, claims that the investigating agency, the prosecuting agency and the prosecutrix in the case are hand in gloves with each other and deliberately defeating the orders of the court and delaying the trial.

February 17 marks six years since the abduction and sexual assault of the actor – a prominent face in South India – happened.