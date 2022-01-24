Dileep appears before police for second day of questioning in new conspiracy case

The Kerala High Court had directed Dileep and four of his associates to appear before the Kerala Crime Branch for three days for questioning.

news Crime

The interrogation of Malayalam actor Dileep and the others accused in a case related to hatching a conspiracy to attack the investigating officials in the actress abduction case started for the second day at the Crime branch office in Kerala. The Kerala High Court on Saturday had directed Dileep and four of his associates, including his brother, brother-in-law and two friends, to appear before the Kerala Crime Branch for three days starting Sunday, January 23 for questioning. On Sunday, the actor and the others left the crime branch office after 8 pm.

Likewise, on Monday, January 24, the actor along with his brother and brother-in-law arrived in the same car for interrogation at 8.45 am. The court, in its interim order on Saturday, said the accused should not be arrested till January 27 and that they can be interrogated for three days from January 23 from 9 am to 8 pm. It also directed the prosecutor to place before it a report on the interrogation on January 27.

Apart from Dileep, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Sooraj, his aide Appu, alias Krishnadas, and close friend Byju Chengamanad are those being interrogated. The questioning is being led by Crime Branch Superintendent of Police C Mohanachandran.

In the new FIR filed against him, Dileep is accused to have plotted a conspiracy with five others to murder five police officials including DySP Baiju Paulose, who investigated the actor assault case of Kochi. The new case was registered against Dileep after revelations by Balachandra Kumar, who said that Dileep had conspired to teach the investigating officer "a lesson." He had alleged that Dileep, while watching a YouTube video of the then Superintendent of Police AV George, had spoken about "teaching a lesson" to the officer and engaging rowdy elements for it. Dileep's accomplices, according to Blalachandra, had said that they would have to “spend Rs 1.5 crore for this.”

Balachandrakumar made the deposition before a magistrate's court along with a few audio recordings he had made at Dileep's residence. Dileep and two others had moved the Kerala High Court seeking pre-arrest bail after this FIR was filed. In an interim order, the High Court granted Dileep interim relief but gave a stern warning to Dileep, saying that if he does not appear before the police for questioning, his bail will be cancelled.

Also read: Kerala HC says cops can question Dileep for 3 days, and gives a warning to the actor