Dileep and two family members submit voice samples to Crime Branch

A day earlier, the Kerala HC had granted Dileep pre-arrest bail after he was accused of conspiring to kill officers investigating the 2017 actor assault case.

news Dileep Case

Actor Dileep and two others have submitted voice samples at a state-run recording studio on Tuesday, February 8, as part of the Crime Branchâ€™s investigation in the conspiracy case. The actor and others are accused of conspiring to kill the police officers investigating the 2017 actor abduction and assault case, which Dileep is suspected to have masterminded. The voice samples were obtained a day after the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to the actor in the conspiracy case.

Dileep, his brother Anoop and brother-in-law Suraj were asked to submit samples of their voice, following fresh allegations by his former friend and director Balachandrakumar. The latter has released a series of audio clips, in which Dileep and others allegedly conspired to murder a few of the officials investigating the actor assault case. DySP Baiju Paulose, who is also an investigating officer in the case, filed a complaint against Dileep and the others, following which the Crime Branch took up the investigation.

When the audio clips were brought up in court during Dileepâ€™s anticipatory bail hearing, the actor did not deny the voice in the clip. The recorded voice samples would be sent for forensic examination and the report will be submitted at the court.

Read: In 4 points, what Kerala HC said while granting pre-arrest bail to Dileep

Dileep was granted anticipatory bail in the conspiracy case on Monday, February 7. This was despite the fact that the Prosecution contended that granting the actor bail would affect the faith people have in the judiciary. â€œIf there is material to suggest that the accused are influencing or intimidating any witnesses despite conditions imposed by this court, that can be a ground to approach this court for cancellation of bail or for the arrest of the accused," Justice Gopinath said.

Read: Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to actor Dileep in new conspiracy case

(With IANS inputs)