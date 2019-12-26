Dil Raju to produce nephew Ashish Reddy's debut film

Tollywood

The movie is being helmed by 'Hushaaru' fame director Sri Harsha.

Noted producer Dil Raju is all set to launch his nephew in the film industry as a hero. Ashish Reddy evinced interest in starring in movies and have been undergoing rigorous training in acting, dancing and stunts for months now. He was trained under the guidance of star-maker Satyanand, choreographer Sekhar, and stunt master Venkat.

Ashish is now ready to face the camera and his debut film will start rolling next month, say sources. The groundwork for this project is on with director Sri Harsha of Hushaaru fame making the arrangements. The film will be produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. Reports are that besides Ashish, this yet to be titled film will have a host of newbies in important roles.

It may be noted here that Dil Raju has a number of films in the making including Seenayya, which will mark the acting debut of noted filmmaker VV Vinayak. The other films in the pipeline include Icon - Kanabaduta ledu. Directed by Sriram Venu, the film has Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Also, the first remake from the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the remake of the hit Tamil movie 96 is getting ready for release. C Prem Kumar, who had directed the original version, is wielding the megaphone for this venture as well with Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni roped in to reprise the roles done by Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha respectively.

The Tamil film 96 turned out to be one of the biggest hits last year following which its remake rights for Telugu and Kannada have been lapped up. The film received widespread appreciation from film buffs, critics and film personalities. It was bankrolled by Nandagopal under the Madras Enterprises banner. Govind Vasantha had composed music for 96.

