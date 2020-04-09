Diganth in â€˜Evaruâ€™ Kannada remake?

The Telugu crime thriller starring Adivi Sesh in the lead had released last year.

Flix Sandalwood

The Telugu crime thriller Evaru starring Adivi Sesh in the lead which released last year was a big hit and now we hear that it is all set to be remade in Kannada. Reports say that the ball was set rolling for the remake even before the lockdown was announced and the filmmakers are now waiting for the lockdown to end so that the pre-production can begin.

Evaru was directed by Venkat Ramji with dialogues by Abburi Ravi. The technical crew of this flick included Sricharan Pakala for music composition, Vamsi Patchipulusu for cranking the camera and Garry BH for editing. Regina Cassandra played the female lead in this flick with Naveen Chandra and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles. Evaru was bankrolled by Pearl V Potluri, Param V Potluri and Kavin Anne under the banner PVP Cinemas. Reports suggest that the core technical team of Evaru will be retained for the Kannada version as well.

The buzz is that Diganth is the top contender to reprise the role done by Adivi Sesh in the original. The actor currently has a slew of films in his kitty including Yuva Rathna, Huttu Habbada Shubhashayagalu, Gaalipata 2, Where Is My Kannadaka and Marigold.

While in Yuva Rathna, which is directed by Santosh Ananddram, Diganth will be seen sharing screen space with Puneeth Rajkumar, in Huttu Habbada Shubhashayagalu he will play a role with shades of grey. Kavitha Gowda plays the female lead in this comedy thriller. The film is directed by Nagaraj Bethur and bankrolled by TR Chandrashekar.

Diganthâ€™s other project in the making is Gaalipata 2, which has Ganesh in the lead role. According to sources, the shooting of this film will begin next month with the filmmakers eyeing a release next year. Yograj Bhat, who had directed Gaaliapta, will be directing the sequel as well.

