DIG-ranked IPS officer suspended by MHA for allegedly misbehaving with woman in Goa

Sources informed that the female partygoer along with her friends allegedly manhandled the officer after the latter misbehaved with her.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has placed IPS officer A. Koan under suspension for allegedly misbehaving with a woman partygoer in Goa.

"Department proceedings against A. Koan, IPS (AGMUT 2009), are contemplate. The President of India, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places A. Koan under suspension with immediate effect," the MHA order said.

"It is further ordered that during the period for which this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of A. Koan shall be in Goa and the said person shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the competent authority," it added.

After the incident of alleged misbehaviour with a female partygoer at a nightclub last week, the Goa government had withdrawn the charge held by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Koan.

As per the MHA order, Koan has been directed to report to the Director General of Police (DGP), Jaspal Singh.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that the matter has been reported to the Union Home Ministry and charges held by the IPS officer have been withdrawn.

