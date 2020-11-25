Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, dies

Maradona was known for his 'Hand of God' goal against England at the 1986 World Cup.

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died from heart attack, according to reports. He was 60 years old. Earlier this month, Maradona was dischargedfrom hospital nearly a week after having undergone a surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain. His lawyer Matias Morla had called it a "miracle" that the clot "which could have taken his life, was detected."

In the last 20 years, Maradona has been admitted to hospital three times for serious health concerns due to his drug and alcohol addictions. Recently, due to COVID-19, he had regularly been forced to stay at home in isolation.

The football icon was widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, particularly for his skill with the ball at his feet. He played for Argentina 91 times, scoring 34 goals, and winning the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. It was at that tournament that he scored both his most famous and infamous international goals, with the latter going on to be known as the "Hand of God," when he scored against England by striking the ball with his hand.

Watch Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal in the 1986 World Cup

Maradona retired from competitive football at the age of 37 in 1997. In October 2008, Maradona was named head coach of Argentina's national team, taking them to the quarter finals of the 2010 World Cup, where they lost 4-0 to Germany.

He has fans across the globe. In India, he has a massive fan-following in states such as Kerala and West Bengal.

Fans across the globe were shocked by the untimely death of the football icon. Many took to Twitter to express their grief and pay tribute to their legend.

To watch Maradona play in the 1980â€™s was a vision of speed, skill, guile and tremendous beauty. A complete football legend. Without doubt we will not see his like again. #ripmaradona pic.twitter.com/6LiE9EQrJV November 25, 2020

We're joining the footballing world in saying farewell to one of the absolute greats.



RIP Diego Maradona pic.twitter.com/n16SGF3KXn â€” Manchester City (@ManCity) November 25, 2020