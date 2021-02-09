Diana Penty teams up with Dulquer Salmaan for her Malayalam debut

The ‘Cocktail’ actor shared a photo with Dulquer and revealed that she has begun shooting for the yet-untitled film.

Bollywood actor Diana Penty is all set to make her Malayalam film debut in Roshan Andrews’s untitled directorial venture, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. The actor took to social media to reveal that she has begun shooting for the film, and posted a photo alongside her co-star Dulquer Salmaan.

Taking to Twitter, Diana Penty wrote, "Cheers to new beginnings! Super excited to join @dulQuer, #RosshanAndrrews and the whole crew on this new journey - my first Malayalam film! Looking forward to the ride (sic)."

The film has noted writer duo Bobby – Sanjay penning the script for the film, in which Dulquer Salmaan will reportedly be seen as a cop. Besides playing the lead role in it, the actor is bankrolling the film under his banner Wayfarer Films.

Diana Penty made her debut in Bollywood in 2012 with Cocktail, in which she co-starred with Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, was a hit at the box office. Diana Penty also featured in films like Happy Bhag Jayegi, its sequel Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Lucknow Central and Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran. She will next be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love.

On the other hand, Dulquer currently awaits the release of the upcoming film Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran. In the film, Dulquer plays the central character, Sukumara Kurup, who is based on the notorious eponymous criminal from Kerala. Kurup is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and K S Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story.

Dulquer recently announced his new film titled Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan. Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films will be bankrolling it, in association with My Dreams Entertainment. Wielding the megaphone for Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan is debutant Arun Vaiga, with Rajesh Varma penning the script. Reports are that it will be a comedy entertainer. Saiju Kurup, Siju Wilson, Shabareesh Varma, Johny Antony, Sabumon, Sudheer Karamana, Jaffer Idukki, Shani Shaki, Biju Sopanam, Vijilesh, Sagar Surya, Vrindha Menon, Parvathy, Nayana, Shailja, Radha Gomati, Uthara and others have been roped in to form the star cast.

The film’s music is by Bijibal, with cinematography by Eldho Issac and editing by Kiran Das. The technical crew also includes Harinarayan for penning the lyrics and Akhil Raj Chirayil for taking care of the art department.

