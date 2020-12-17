Diagnostic service provider DoctorC expands COVID-19 home services to Bengaluru

Starting from May 2020, the company has been providing COVID-19 RT-PCR tests in Hyderabad and Chennai.

Online diagnostic service provider DoctorC has expanded its diagnostic services in Bengaluru, by entering into COVID-19 home services in the city. As the pandemic spreads and fear of a second wave looms over India, DoctorC is expanding the COVID home services to Kochi, Tamil Nadu, Ahmedabad and Kolkata as well.

DoctorC has been present in Bengaluru since 2015 for regular diagnostics, servicing everything from blood tests to scans. Talking about the initiative, COO & Co-founder Mansi Gandhi says, “We’re currently providing COVID home services in Hyderabad, Chennai, and are looking to expand into Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. We conform with the government-set prices for home service in each state.”

Starting from May 2020, the company has been providing COVID-19 RT-PCR tests in Hyderabad and Chennai. As an essential service provider, the company says it works only with the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited labs to ensure the premium quality of healthcare. In addition to this, DoctorC also takes appropriate safety measures to ensure that there is no unwanted spread of infection.

“In Hyderabad and Chennai, we’ve had an overwhelming response from our customers in the past months. We expect something similar from the Bengaluru market as well. People have become very aware of the advantages of home testing, especially from a safety standpoint and are opting for it. We believe this trend will be visible in all the cities where we launch,” says Mansi.

The company recommends COVID testing at home for the elderly as they are at greater risk of catching it and of complications arising from it.

Speaking about this announcement, Neehar Cheerabudi, CEO & Co-founder DoctorC says, “Our ultimate goal at DoctorC is to make testing easily available to maximum people. Combating the COVID-19 spread has become of paramount importance for our country as well as for the entire world. We will continue to serve our nation to the best of our capacity, all the while ensuring the safety and affordability of our customers.”

DoctorC was founded in 2014 by Neehar Cherabuddi, Mansi Gandhi, and Karan Kurani to address the gaps in the healthcare services sector in India. Today, DoctorC offers high-quality diagnostic services in 10 cities across the country. “We will continue to expand our COVID home services in tier 1 & 2 cities, where we will be able to serve more customers across the country,” adds Mansi.