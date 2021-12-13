Diabetes Awareness Programme by Kauvery Hospital, Chennai

Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Hospitals, will be organizing ‘Dishoom Dishoom Diabetes’ an initiative for creating awareness about the early diagnosis and management of diabetic ailments on 19th December 2021 between 10 am and 3pm at the Kauvery Family Health Centre, Chennai.

The expo will have free checkups which include monitoring vitals like BMI, Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar Levels, Lipid Profile, Biothesiometry examination, Eye test, Dental Check Up, Obesity, Diet counseling, Yoga and Zumba sessions. The expo also has stalls selling other diabetic care products like glucometer and diabetic footwear at a subsidized rate.

India is the second largest country, which has Diabetes prevalence of over 6 million people. According to Indian Diabetes Risk Survey, Type 2 Diabetes has been increasing by 8% every year in India. “Diabetes is a silent killer if not diagnosed and managed effectively. A lot of them do not get timely diagnosis and some do not get access to diabetes care. The diabetes care generally includes maintaining good glycemic control, eye care and foot care, and in some cases renal care. Since Diabetes affects other organs in the body it is important to have regular health checkups in-order-to lead a better quality of life,” says Dr K Baraneedharan, Senior Consultant, Diabetologist, Kauvery Hospital Chennai.

Managing diabetes also includes proper diet and exercise such as workouts and yoga. “This year we have introduced yoga and Zumba sessions as part of the one-day expo. We believe this expo will benefit people at large,” he added.