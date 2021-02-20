Dhyan Sreenivasanâ€™s next to be directed by Sagar Hari

The film, a thriller, will also have Indrans, Dr Ronnie David, Johnny Antony, Ambika, Sreevidya and Athira in important roles.

Dhyan Sreenivasan has inked the deal to act in a new project to be directed by Sagar Hari. The groundwork for this project is already on and the shooting is scheduled to begin on February 21 in Ernakulam. Besides Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role, this thriller will also have Indrans, Dr Ronnie David, Johnny Antony, Ambika, Sreevidya and Athira in important roles.

Sagar Hari, who has also scripted the film, said in interview to the Times of India that Dhyanâ€™s character is a police officer called James and the story is set in Ernakulam. The film is not titled yet. The director added that Dhyanâ€™s character has been etched out so well and he will be seen in a role that he has never done before.

The technical crew of this film includes Deepak Alex for music and Dhanesh Raveendran for cinematography.

Dhanya also has around nine other films needing his attention. His upcoming films are Paathira Kurubana, Adukkala: The Manifesto, Higwitta, 9MM, Kadavul Sakayam Nadana Sabha, Prakashan Parakkatte, Love Jihad, Khali Purse of the Billionaires and Powder Since 1905.

Of this, the Higwitta team completed a 40-day schedule in Kannur and is looking forward to complete the rest of the shooting soon. The film is being directed by Hemanth G Nair. In an earlier interview to the Times of India, Dhyan said that the film is a political thriller that will center on the relationship between a minister and his bodyguard. Apparently, Suraj Venjaramoodu will be playing the minister and Dhyan the bodyguard.

Dhyan made his directorial debut Love Action Drama in 2019. Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara played the lead in the film, which was also scripted by Dhyan. Following on the footsteps of his father Sreenivasan and brother Vineeth, Dhyan too has been assuming multiple roles in the industry as writer, actor and director.

