Dhyan says Sreenivasan’s ‘hypocrite’ comment on Mohanlal was unnecessary

Dhyan said that his father’s comments mean that the “rebel” in him is back, adding that healthy things can be said about others. However, he said that Sreenivasan’s comments on Mohanlal went beyond all limits.

Actor-director Dhyan Sreenivasan, son of Sreenivasan, the senior all-rounder in Malayalam cinema, has said that his father’s comments on Mollywood superstar Mohanlal caused him hurt. “No matter whether it is true or untrue, what was the need for saying it now?” Dhyan commented on his father’s remark that Mohanlal is a “hypocrite.” Dhyan was speaking in an interview with the YouTube channel Milestone Makers.

Sreenivasan had earlier spoken about the issues between him and Mohanlal in an interview with The Indian Express. “There were plenty [of issues]. I have openly called out his hypocrisies and want to write about all of it before I die,” Sreenivasan said.

Dhyan said that his father’s remarks hurt him. “I was troubled when I read the news that my father had called Lal sir a hypocrite. My day was ruined. I was thinking why he had to say that. Both are people we love. When one of them says things like that, we are the ones who feel bad,” he said.

He further said, “Everyone in the world is a hypocrite, all politicians are hypocrites. There are no human beings who are not like that. It may have been about something that Lal sir said to my father in a very personal way, years ago. What was the need to mention that now?”

“It was a conversation between two of the greatest people in the Malayalam film industry. We are nobody to comment on it. I was travelling on the day of this interview. That's when I saw this news. There is a thing called negative media influence. Once you get something toxic, you can make it big and controversial. It gets bigger when we say it,” Dhyan said.

Dhyan also observed that his father’s comments mean that the “rebel” in him is back. “Healthy things can be said about others, but this went beyond all limits. If you ask me who I am to say any of this, I will answer that I am the biggest fan of Mohanlal and Srinivasan,” he said.

“They have good friends, who, I have learned, are trying to intervene and solve this problem. I want them to do a movie together. That's why I'm saying this today,” Dhyan said, adding that Mohanlal has dealt with the controversy gracefully. “The biggest thing is that Lal sir has gracefully ignored this. Because actor Mohanlal knows actor Srinivasan,” he said.

Dhyan had recently shared a photograph of Mohanlal kissing Sreenivasan on his forehead at an award function. Sreenivasan, who has recovered from a long bout of illness and hospitalisation, is back to films. He will be seen alongside his elder son Vineeth Sreenivasan and Shine Tom Chacko in his next, Kurukkan. A film with both Mohanlal and Sreenivasan is also rumoured to come out next year.