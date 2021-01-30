Dhruva Sarja shares about his difficult physical transformation for ‘Pogaru’

‘Pogaru’, starring Dhruva and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is slated to release on February 19.

Flix SANDALWOOD

Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja’s much-awaited film Pogaru is all set to hit the marquee on February 19. The Kannada film will be released in Tamil and Telugu as well. Pogaru was in the making for quite a long time, and many speculated on the reasons for this. However, some months ago, the filmmakers clarified that Dhruva had to undergo a physical transformation for the first schedule.

The actor reportedly had to shed 30 kilos for the first schedule, in which his character was that of a school student. After its completion in April 2018, Dhruva had to gain weight again for the following schedule. He recently shared that it was difficult for him to lose and gain weight so quickly.

While several celebrities and people from their families have shared their journeys with weight, readers should be aware that drastic programmes should be formulated in consultation with experts. There are several factors to be considered, from how much weight a person should lose and at what pace for health benefits, to what is best suited for their age and body type.

On whether the decision to release Pogaru in Tamil and Telugu was sudden, the actor in an interview said, “No, it wasn't an immediate decision. We had plans of releasing it in Tamil earlier as well. We were looking for an interesting title. I play an arrogant guy in the movie, but we got to know that the title Thimiru was used earlier for a Vishal starrer. Hence, we decided to go ahead with Sema Thimiru.” With the release of Pogaru in Tamil and Telugu, Dhruva will be making his debut in Kollywood and Tollywood.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead with Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Sadhu Kokila and others in the star cast. The technical crew of Pogaru comprises Chandan Shetty to score music, with camera work by Vijay Milton and Mahesh S doing the edits. The film is bankrolled by BK Gangadhar under the banner Sri Jagadguru Movies on a budget of Rs 25 crore. It was scheduled for release last year, but like many other films, had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Dhruva, whose family is well-known in the industry, made his acting debut in 2012 with Addhuri. The film won him several awards, after which he went to star in Bahaddur (2014). His last outing was Bharjari in 2017, which was a huge hit. His fans eagerly await the release of Pogaru.

(Content provided by Digital Native)