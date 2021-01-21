Dhruva Sarja announces Tamil title of his film 'Pogaru'

'Pogaru' is likely to hit the screens on February 19.

The makers of the Kannada film Pogaru starring Dhruva Sarja have announced the title of the Tamil version of the film. The film is scheduled to release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi and has been titled Semma Thimiru in Tamil. The actor also shared the news on Twitter. The film, scheduled to hit the screens on February 19, is seen as a potential big release after the reopening of theatres in Karnataka.

POGARUU in Tamil as

SEMMA THMIIRU pic.twitter.com/Wsv5BrwVim â€” Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) December 27, 2020

Pogaru was scheduled to release on April 24, 2020; however, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown.

The film has two heroines, Shanvi Srivastava and Rashmika Mandanna. Actors like Dhananjay, P Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, and Kuri Pratap have been roped as the supporting cast. The technical crew of this film includes Chandan Shetty for music and Vijay Milton for cinematography. Pogaru is bankrolled by BK Gangadhar.

The first schedule of the film was successfully completed last year and the team went on a long break. Rumours that the filmmakers were not happy with the script and opted for some fine-tuning started doing the rounds; it was later clarified that the delay was caused because Sarja had to gain weight. He had shed close to 30 kilos to play a schoolboy during the first schedule.

While Pogaru is lined up for release, sources say that director Nanda Kishore will collaborate with Dhruva Sarja for another project. The said projectâ€™s script will be developed from a one-liner by the director. According to the reports, Uday K Mehta will be bankrolling this venture. More details about this project are expected to be out soon.

Meanwhile, Dhruva Sarja has announced his next film. The Kannada star will be teaming up with Raghavendra Hegde for the project that will begin next year.

Sarja will be seen be playing a para commando in the Hegde directorial which is inspired by true-life incidents. The rest of the star cast and crew will be revealed soon, said sources.