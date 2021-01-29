Dhruv Vikram to be seen as kabaddi player in Mari Selvaraj's next?

The yet-untitled Tamil film, to be produced by Pa Ranjith, will reportedly be an intense sports drama.

Dhruv Vikram, who made his acting debut with Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, has signed two new projects in the lockdown in 2020. While it was recently announced that Dhruv will star alongside his father Vikram in Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming film, he will also be teaming with Mari Selvaraj for a yet-untitled Tamil sports film, which will be produced by Pa Ranjith. The project was officially launched on Thursday and a picture of Dhruv with Selvaraj and Pa Ranjith was shared widely on social media. The latest update is that the film will feature Dhruv as a Kabaddi player; however, there is no official announcement yet regarding the same. Meanwhile, Mari Selvaraj's Karnan is expected to release in the first half of 2021. Recently, reports emerged that Karnan is the story of a caste-based clash that took place in 1991. However, the director is yet to verify this. Recently, composer Santhosh Narayan took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the film upon watching it. He wrote, "Watched #Karnan. Stunned! Proud of you @dhanushkraja Sir @mari_selvaraj @theVcreations and the wonderful team. Karnan is a giver". Watched #Karnan. Stunned! Proud of you @dhanushkraja sir, @mari_selvaraj , @theVcreations and the wonderful team. கர்ணன் - அனைத்தும் கொடுப்பான் !! — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) January 26, 2021 Karnan also stars Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead. DOP-turned-actor Natarajan aka Natty was also roped in for a key role, and Kalaipuli S Thanu is bankrolling the venture. As Mari Selvaraj's previous movie Pariyerum Perumal was lauded by fans and critics alike, expectations are high for Karnan.

