Dhruv shares selfie with Vikram to wish dad on birthday

Kollywood star Vikram turned 55 on Saturday.

Actor Chiyaan Vikram turned 55 on April 17. After fans and well-wishers conveyed their wishes to the Kollywood star on his birthday, his son Dhruv Vikram took to Instagram on Monday to convey his belated birthday wishes to his father. Sharing a stunning selfie of himself along with his father, Dhruv wrote, “Belated birthday wishes Chiyaan.” The father-son duo are seen sporting a casual look while striking a pose for the mirror selfie

On Vikram’s birthday, his fans celebrated the success the actor has achieved despite all the hardships and failures he faced in his career. Chiyaan is popular among fans as one of the most hard-working stars in Kollywood. Fans also admire Vikram’s versatility and unique choice of roles.

Seven Screen Studio, which is bankrolling Vikram’s upcoming movie Cobra, also shared a special video commemorating the actor’s birthday. Sharing the video, the production house wrote, “Wishing our dearmost #ChiyaanVikram sir a Very Very Happy Birthday #April17.. We are always proud and thankful for our association with #Cobra & #Chiyaan60. #HappyBirthdayChiyaanVikram #HBDChiyaanVikram.”

Vikram will be sharing the screen with his son for the first time in the upcoming Tamil film tentatively titled Chiyaan 60. Touted to be a gangster drama, the film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie is likely to have a lot of romantic as well as action sequences. The ensemble cast includes Vikram, Dhruv Vikram, Vani Bhojan, Simran, Bobby Simha and Sananth among others. The makers have been releasing special posters on social media, introducing the cast and crew members who are on board for the venture. Prior to Chiyaan 60, Vikram and Simran have teamed up for Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram, which is yet to hit the big screens.

Popular musician Santhosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the music for the project. Chiyaan 60 is also being produced by Seven Screen Studio. The filming is reportedly taking place in parts of Chennai, Goa and Darjeeling.