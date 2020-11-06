Dhayanidhi Alagiri turns director with short film ‘Mask’

The film will release on Meeka Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

Flix Kollywood

Tamil Producer Dhayanidhi Alagiri’s short film Mask is all set to premiere on Meeka Entertainment’s YouTube channel on November 7. The teaser for this short film was released online recently to a good response. The teaser suggests that Mask is about people who post irrational messages regarding social issues on social media, and the consequences they face for these remarks with the police. Director Ameer stars in a key role in the short film. The teaser was also shared by actors Siva Karthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi on their social media.

Dhayanidhi Alagiri forayed into the Tamil film industry as a distributor with the Suriya starrer Vaaranam Aayiram, and later went on to produce several films. His first production venture, Thamizh Padam, bankrolled under his banner Cloud Nine Movies, was a hit. He then went to produce the smash hit movie Mankatha, starring Ajith, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun in the lead roles. Dhayanidhi’s latest production was Vadacurry, which had Jai and Swathi Reddy as the lead pair.

Vadacurry was a comedy thriller that was written and directed by debutant Saravana Rajan. The film was produced by Dayanidhi Azhagiri's Meeka Entertainment. The technical crew of this film included Yuvan Shankar Raja and Vivek – Mervin for composing the tunes, with cinematography by Venkatesh and editing by Praveen K. L. and N. B. Srikanth.

Ameer, who plays the main character in Mask, last directed Aadhi Bhagavan which was released in 2013. It was an action film written and directed by Ameer and produced by J. Anbazhagan. Aadhi Bhagavan starred Jayam Ravi in the lead dual role, with Neetu Chandra, Saiju Kurup and Sudha Chandran forming the rest of the star cast. The cinematography was handled by R. B. Gurudev and K. Devaraj, while Ram Sudharsan edited the film and Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the tunes.

Ameer is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Narkali, which means ‘chair’ in English. The dialogues of this film have been penned by Ajayan Bala, while the cinematography is handled by Krishnaswamy. Narkali is bankrolled by Ameer's friend Adham Bava, under his banner Moon Pictures.