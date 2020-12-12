Dhanush wraps up shooting for Mari Selvaraj's 'Karnan'

The actor took to Twitter to announce the news and shared a picture with the director.

Director Mari Selvaraj, who made a very strong impression with his first film Pariyerum Perumal, has joined hands with Dhanush for his second directorial venture titled Karnan.

The latest is that the actor who had resumed shooting for the film recently after the pandemic break has completed shooting for the film. Revealing the news, He took it to his Twitter handing and shared a picture with the director.

Sharing the picture, he tweeted writing,"#karnan shoot completed. Thank you Mari selvaraj for giving me this. Thank you @theVcreations thanu sir for the support. Sincere thanks to all my co stars and technicians. A special thanks to @Music_Santhosh for the overwhelming music you have given for this special special film (sic)â€™

Touted to be an action- entertainer which is based on a real incident that happened in an estate near Tirunelveli, the film also stars Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead and recently DOP turned actor Natarajan aka Natty was roped in for a key role.

Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Talking about the project, director Mari Selvaraj has been quoted as saying by Cinema Express: "Dhanush gave me the chance to work with him after watching Pariyerum Perumal. Just like my first film, this one will also address an important issue."

Meanwhile, who has an interesting line up of projects including a Hindi flick titled Atrangi Re with director Anand L Rai, will commence work on Karthick Narenâ€™s upcoming yet-untitled Tamil thriller soon which is Currently dubbed D 43. Reports have emerged that the shoot of the project will kick-off in full-fledged fashion from this month onwards. Major portions of the film will be shot in Chennai. The project, which was officially announced earlier this year in February, will be bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. Composer GV Prakash Kumar has revealed he has completed recording three songs and has resumed working on the fourth song for this film. The project marks Prakashâ€™s reunion with Dhanush after Asuran, which was raved for its background score by fans and critics alike.

Meanwhile, Dhanush currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thandiram, which has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj. He has urged people to not believe in any rumors. It was recently rumored that Jagame Thandiram might have a direct-OTT release. However, producer Sashikanth took to Twitter to clarify that Jagame Thandiram will only be released in cinemas.

He also has signed films with his brother Selvaraghavan and Mithran Jawahar in the pipeline. Reports are that Kalaipuli Thanu will be bankrolling Selva's film and Sun Pictures is likely to produce Mithran's project. Recently it was announced that the film will have music by Anirudh and the duo is teaming up again after a gap of five years. He also has a project with Vetrimaaran in the offing apart from Vada Chennai 2.