Dhanush wraps up shooting for his Hindi film 'Atrangi Re'

The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

Dhanush, who made a dream lead role debut in Bollywood with director-producer Aanand L Rai's Varanasi-set romance drama Raanjhanaa, has reunited with the filmmaker for his next film titled Atrangi Re. Dhanush has now completed shooting his protions and the cast and crew hosted a party for the actor on the film's sets in Delhi.

A source from the film's camp was quoted by TOI saying, “Atrangi Re went on floors in Varanasi in March this year. However, the shoot had to be halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. After permissions were granted for film shoots to resume, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan started work on the film and flew down to Madurai in October to shoot for the film. And then, the team moved to Delhi for the third schedule in early December.”

The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. With Dhanush wrapping up his portions, Akshay and Sara will shoot for their portions in March in a seven-day schedule.

Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in Tamil action-comedy Pataas has a busy lineup of projects. Dhanush was recently roped in directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s upcoming Hollywood thriller, The Gray Man. Dhanush, the only Indian star on cast so far, will be joining actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Julia Butters. The Gray Man will be a Netflix adaptation.

Besides these projects, Dhanush has Jagame Thandhiram with Karthik Subburaj and Karnan with Mari Selvaraj. Jagame Thandhiram is an action thriller film written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by S Sashikanth, Chakravarthy Ramachandra under the banner Y NOT Studios. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in lead roles, with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in supporting roles.

The Asuran star had recently wrapped up shooting for Mari Selvaraj's Karnan. Touted to be an action- entertainer which is based on a real incident that happened in an estate near Tirunelveli, the film also stars Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead and DOP turned actor Natarajan aka Natty was roped in for a key role.

He also has signed a film with his brother Selvaraghavan which will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli Thanu. Recently it was announced that the untitled project will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. He also has a project which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. While the director of the film is not announced yet, recently it was announced that the film will have music by Anirudh and the duo is teaming up again after a gap of five years. He also has a project with Vetrimaaran in the offing apart from Vada Chennai 2.

(Content provided by Digital Native)