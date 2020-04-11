Dhanush will play a mammoth role in shaping Tamil cinema: Sean Roldan

His comment came as a response to a tweet by a fan, who had recently watched ‘Power Paandi’ on television.

The lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is ensuring that everyone stays home and catches up with movies that they failed to take note of during the busy times. Some of the best movies are being aired on television and movie buffs are simply enjoying it. It has also made fans gush about their favourite actors, on social media platforms.

Recently, Dhanush’s Pa Pandi was aired on a private satellite channel and fans took to their social networking pages to heap praises on its making. When one such fan posted a message that he enjoyed the film on TV, its music composer Sean Roldan tweeted back, “A thousand films may release every year. But not all of them can remain evergreen like #Powerpaandi. @dhanushkraja the director will play a mammoth role in shaping the future of good, soulful and entertaining Tamil cinema. A Renaissance will happen gradually but surely.”

Dhanush produced Power Paandi under his banner Wunderbar Films, apart from writing and directing it. The film had Raj Kiran playing the title role with Prasanna as his son and Nadiya, Robo Shankar, Vidyu Raman, Delhi Ganesh and Chaya Singh in pivotal roles. Sean Roldan composed the tunes for the film and Velraj handled the cinematography. GK Prasanna was the editor of Power Paandi.

Dhanush’s maiden directorial Pa Paandi in Tamil was one of the biggest hits and this film was remade in other languages subsequently. It was remade in Kannada and released under the title Ambi Ning Vayasaayitho. The remake version had Ambareesh reprising the role done by Raj Kiran with Sudeep playing the role done by Dhanush.

Dhanush currently has Jagame Thandhiram with Karthik Subburaj, Karnan with Mari Selvaraj and the Bollywood flick "Atrangi Re" directed by Anand L Rai in the pipeline. There were reports that Dhanush would go on to direct his second film with Nagarjuna in the lead but reports suggest that it has been shelved.