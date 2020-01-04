Dhanush unveils Radha Mohan-SJ Suryah’s 'Bommai' first look

Kollywood

According to reports, the film will be centered on a father’s search for his missing daughter.

Following the success of Monster, actors SJ Suryah and Priya Bhavani Shankar are reuniting for Radha Mohan’s next film. Titled Bommai, the film is tipped to be a psycho-thriller. The first look poster of this film, featuring its lead star SJ Suryah was unveiled by the actor Dhanush on Twitter.

Unveiling the first look Dhanush tweeted:

In the poster, we could see SJ Suryah linking arms with a mannequin, making one wonder what Bommai would be all about. According to reports, the film will be centered on a father’s search for his missing daughter. Suryah will be seen playing the father.

SJ Suryah currently has Uyarntha Manithan needing his focus which is directed by Thamizhvaanan of Kalvanin Kadhali fame. To be made in Tamil and Hindi, this project will mark the Bollywood debut of Suryah. The film’s first look poster was unveiled by the Superstar Rajinikanth.

SJ Suryah was instrumental in getting Amitabh Bachchan on board this project. However, news surfaced that the project was shelved and Suryah came out with a clarification that it will be revived soon.

Director Radha Mohan’s last film release was Kaatrin Mozhi, which had Jyothika in the lead. Kaatrin Mozhi, which is the official remake of the hit Bollywood flick Tumhaari Sulu had Jyothika reprising the role done by Vidya Balan.

The film had Vidharth in Manav Kaul’s role with Lakshmi Manchu roped in to play the role done by Neha Dhupia. Also in the star cast were MS Bhaskar, Kumaravel, Manobala, Mohan Raman, Uma Padmanabhan, Seema Taneja, and Sindhu.

(Content provided by Digital Native)