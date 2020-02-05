Dhanush to team up with director Karthick Naren

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the movie will reportedly hit theatres in October.

Dhanush is one of the very few actors in Kollywood who can successfully juggle commercial films and content-oriented films. Last seen in Pattas, an action entertainer written and directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, Dhanush is all set to team up next with director Karthick Naren, who rose to fame with the critically-acclaimed Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru.

The yet-untitled project will be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, who had bankrolled Pattas too. The movie will reportedly hit theatres in October. The music for the film, dubbed D43, will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Dhanush is currently shooting for director Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. Touted to be an action entertainer based on a real incident that happened in an estate near Tirunelveli, the film stars Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead. DOP-turned-actor Natarajan aka Natty and Malayalam star Lal have been roped in for key roles. Dhanush reportedly plays a character named Karnan and Lal will be seen as Yemen. Gouri G Kishan, who played the teenage version of Trisha in the romantic drama 96, has also been signed to play a key role. If reports are to be believed, the shooting of the film is in its final stage, and it is expected to be wrapped up in February.

Dhanush is all set to reunite with director-producer Aanand L Rai for his next Bollywood outing titled Atrangi Re. The film will feature Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar has been roped in for a cameo in the film. The film will have music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and is slated to release on February 14, 2021.

On the other hand, Karthik Naren awaits the release of Mafia starring Arun Vijay and bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Priya Bhavani Shankar has been roped in to play the female lead in this flick which also has Prasanna in an important role. The technical crew of Mafia includes Jakes Bejoy for music composing, Gokul Benoy for cinematography and Sreejith Sarang for editing. The shooting of this film has been completed and it is currently in the post-production mode.

(Content provided by Digital Native)