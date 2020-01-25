Dhanush to team up with 'Ayogya' fame Venkat?

Dhanush is currently shooting for Mari Selvaraj's 'Karnan' in Tirunelveli.

Flix Kollywood

Dhanush is one of the very few actors in Kollywood who can successfully juggle commercial films and content-oriented films. Last seen in Pattas which is an action entertainer that is written and directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, the latest report is that Dhanush will be doing a film once again with Sathya Jyothi Films and he is in talks with Ayogya director Venkat Mohan.



If everything goes as planned this film will mark Dhanush’s fourth collaboration with the production house after Thodari, Pattas and the untitled upcoming film with Ratsasan fame Ram Kumar.



Dhanush is currently shooting for Mari Selvaraj's film titled, 'Karnan' in Tirunelveli. Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu. Malayalam actor Lal who was last seen in Seema Raja starring Sivakarthikeyan in Tamil has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. He has shared a picture of him and Dhanush and revealing the character names: "Yemen and Karnan".



Touted to be an action- entertainer which is based on a real incident that happened in an estate near Tirunelveli. The film also stars Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead and recently DOP turned actor Natarajan aka Natty was roped in a for a key role.



Dhanush had recently wrapped up shooting for Karthik Subbaraj's untitled film bankrolled by S. Sashikanth of YNOT Studios. Currently dubbed D40 earlier it was widely speculated that the film may be titled Ulagam Suttrum Valiban as the story majorly takes place outside India and predominant portion is being shot in London. Later it was said that the project has been titled 'Suruli' and the co-producer Reliance entertainment had recently posted a list of movies for 2020 in which it was mentioned that the project as Suruli and reports started pouring in, claiming that Surili will be the title of the film. While the makers have told that the title announcement will be made in February 2020.

(Content provided by Digital Native)