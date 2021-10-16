Dhanush strikes a stylish pose in new poster of Naane Varuven

The movie, helmed by Dhanushâ€™s brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan, also commenced shooting on October 14.

Flix Kollywood

A new poster from actor Dhanushâ€™s much-anticipated movie Naane Varuven was released on Saturday, October 16. Dhanush is seen wearing a cowboy hat and letter jacket in the image. Smoking a cigar, the actor strikes a serious look. Unveiling the poster, the makers also revealed that the shoot commenced on Saturday, October 14. The film is helmed by Dhanushâ€™s brother, filmmaker Selvaraghavan. Bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations, Naane Varuven has music by popular composer Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Naane Varuven was initially slated to go on floors in August, but the shooting was delayed since Dhanush reportedly had other commitments. Dhanush and Selvaraghavan will be teaming up nearly after a decade. The duo have teamed up for several films such as Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kaadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna. Bigil fame actor Indhuja Ravichandran has been roped in to play the female lead in the film.

Selvaraghavan is currently working on the upcoming Tamil movie Saani Kaayidham, which will mark Selvaraghavanâ€™s acting debut. He will be sharing the screen with Keerthy Suresh. The plot of the movie is reportedly based on real-life incidents that took place in the 1980s. Produced by Seven Screen Entertainment, the movie has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Selvaraghavan is also reportedly working on the sequel of his hit 2010 fantasy drama Ayirathil Oruvan, which is currently in the pre-production stage.

Selvaraghavanâ€™s last outing, Nenjam Marappathillai, hit the big screens on March 5 this year after several delays. The film stars actors SJ Suryah, Regina Cassandra and Nanditha Swetha in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by P Madhan, Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, Siddharth Rao and Anirudh Krishna under the banners of Escape Artists Motion Pictures, GLO Studios and Southside Studios respectively.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has several films in the pipeline. Following the success of Karnan, Dhanush has signed a new movie with Mari Selvaraj that is scheduled to go on floors next year. The Jagame Thandhiram actor also has Aanand L Raiâ€™s Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, lined up for release. He recently wrapped up shooting for filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russoâ€™s upcoming project The Gray Man. He has also signed a new film with Love Story fame director Sekhar Kammula.