Dhanush starrer ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ soundtrack is out

Director Karthik Subbaraj, composer Santhosh Narayanan and actor Dhanush will be a part of a Twitter Spaces session, hosted by stand-up comedian Alex, to discuss the movie's songs.

Flix Kollywood

One of the most anticipated Kollywood movies of the year is Jagame Thandhiram, starring Dhanush. Ahead of its digital premiere, the makers have released the movie’s soundtrack. The jukebox consists of eight songs. The makers had released three tracks– ‘Rakita Rakita’, ‘Bujju’ and ‘Nethu’, prior to the audio launch. All three tracks were widely circulated on social media portals and garnered positive responses from fans. Five new singles, including ‘Aala Ola’, ‘Theengu Thakkka’, ‘Theipirai’, ‘Kalarey Kalarvasam’ and ‘Naan Dhaan Da Mass’ were released on Monday.

The upbeat songs, ‘Theengu Thakkka’ as well as ‘Naan Dhaan Da Mass’ have been written and sung by popular independent artist Arivu and Anthony Dasan has sung two songs, ‘Aala Ola’ and ‘Kalarey Kalarvasam’. The audio track is available on popular audio streaming platforms.

Speaking about the audio launch, music director Santhosh Narayanan said in a press statement, “We spent a lot of time in the studio trying out different things that eventually led to the creation of each song. I was given the space to explore music which I feel is very important. It was a lot of fun creating the music for Jagame Thandhiram.”

The makers also announced that director Karthik Subbaraj, actor Dhanush, composer Santhosh Narayan as well as musicians, technicians and writers from the production team will be part of a Twitter Spaces session to discuss the audio launch. The session will be hosted by stand-up comedian Alexander Babu. “Our team of musicians, writers and technicians will come together to talk about everything and to keep you happy for however long it takes. And yes, our dearest @dhanushkrajasir will be with us! @karthiksubbaraj@ SonyMusicSouth,” Santhosh Narayan tweeted.

Karthik Subbaraj had announced on June 5 that the audio will be launched on Monday. A new poster featuring Dhanush was released along with the announcement. "#JagameThandhiram Audio from June 7th. A @Music_Santhosh Musical!! (sic),” Karthik Subbaraj wrote.

Listen to ‘Jagame Thandhiram’s music album here:

Jagame Thandhiram will release on over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix on June 18. Earlier, reports and speculations suggested that the movie will head for theatrical release. The action drama was initially scheduled to hit the big screens last year. However, it had to be postponed in view of the pandemic. Actor Dhanush hinted in one of his tweets that he is unhappy about the movie not releasing in theatres. "What would have been a great theatrical experience coming to Netflix. Nevertheless hope you all enjoy jagame thandhiram and suruli @karthiksubbaraj @Music_Santhosh (sic),” he said

Set in Madurai and London, gangster drama Jagame Thandhiram stars actors Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Sanchana Natarajan, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in prominent roles.