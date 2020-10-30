Dhanush sings for AR Rahman for the first time

The song is from the Bollywood flick ‘Atrangi Re’, a romantic musical that stars Dhanush, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

Dhanush currently has the Bollywood flick Atrangi Re, which is being directed by Anand L Rai. He is sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in this romantic musical. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman is composing tunes for this flick. The shooting of Atrangi Re began in Varanasi earlier this year but came to a halt due to the coronavirus lockdown. After several months, the situation is now getting back to normal and the Atrangi Re team has begun work on the project. The schedule of this film was wrapped up in Chennai a couple of weeks ago and the shooting will continue in Delhi and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, confirming that he is rendering a song for the album, Dhanush posted a pic with AR Rahman and wrote, “Had a blast singing and chatting with our very own Isai puyal AR Rahman sir.” Incidentally, this is the first time the actor is singing for an AR Rahman music composition.

Besides Atrangi Re, Dhanush currently has Jagame Thandhiram with Karthik Subburaj and Karnan with Mari Selvaraj. Jagame Thandhiram is an action thriller film written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by S Sashikanth, Chakravarthy Ramachandra under the banner Y NOT Studios. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in lead roles, with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in supporting roles. The film’s technical crew includes Santhosh Narayanan for music, Shreyaas Krishna and Nijai Gowthaman for cinematography and Vivek Harshan for editing. The shooting of this film began in London last year and is still in progress. It will be released in Telugu under the title Jagame Tantram.

Karnan went on the floors in January this year. This film is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Dhanu’s V Creation on a big budget. Rajisha Vijayan has been roped in to play the female lead in this flick with Lal and Yogi Babu in important roles.

It was recently announced that Dhanush and Anirudh will be teaming up again after a gap of five years for Dhanush’s next, which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and is tentatively titled D44. However, the director and other details have not been announced yet.

Dhanush has worked with Anand L Rai earlier in Raanjhanaa. This romantic drama was written by Himanshu Sharma and bankrolled by Krishika Lulla under the banner Eros International. Raanjhanaa also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Abhay Deol. This film marked Dhanush’s debut in the Hindi film industry and was critically acclaimed as well as a commercial success. The technical crew of this film included AR Rahman for music, Natarajan Subramaniam Vishal Sinha for cinematography and Amitabh Shukla for editing.

The star was last seen in the Hindi flick Shamitabh, a satirical drama, directed by R Balki. The film had Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush in the lead roles with Akshara Haasan making her debut. The film was jointly bankrolled by Sunil Lulla, Balki, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, RK Damani, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan under their banners Hope Productions, Eros International, and Saraswati Creations. The technical crew of this film included Ilaiyaraaja for music, while cinematography was handled by PC Sreeram and Hemanth Sarkar took care of the editing.

