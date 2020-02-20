Dhanush’s next film with director Karthik Subbaraj titled ‘Jagame Thandhiram’

The film, which went on the floors in London last year, was wrapped up recently.

Flix Kollywood

Dhanush’s next film with director Karthik Subbaraj has been titled Jagame Thandhiram. On Thursday, the official motion poster from the film was unveiled by its the makers.

The film, which went on the floors in London last year, was wrapped up recently. Being bankrolled by S. Sashikanth of YNOT Studios, it is slated to hit screens on May 1 worldwide.

Believed to be an action thriller with gangster elements, the film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady and also stars Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo for a pivotal role in the film. If the grapevine is anything to go by, James will be seen playing the antagonist. It’s worth mentioning that Subbaraj had originally planned to rope in Al Pacino for the role. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get dates of the Scarface actor. The film also stars Kalaiarasan and well-known Malayalam actor Joju George.

Last seen playing a local ruffian and a martial arts warrior in Pattas, Dhanush has a busy lineup of projects in his kitty. Dhanush is currently shooting for director Mari Selvaraj's Karnan. It is touted to be an action-entertainer based on a real incident that happened in an estate near Tirunelveli.

Dhanush is also set to reunite with director-producer Aanand L Rai for his next outing titled Atrangi Re. The film will feature Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. It will have music by Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman.

Dhanush also has an untitled project directed by Karthick Naren who rose to fame with the critically-acclaimed Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru/D 16, which emerged as a runaway hit. The film will be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, who had bankrolled Dhanush's last outing Pattas recently. The makers have reportedly claimed that the movie will hit theatres on October 23, 2020. The music for this film will be given by G V Prakash Kumar.

