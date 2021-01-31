Dhanush’s ‘Karnan’ announcement teaser out

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the action-entertainer stars Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead.

Actor Dhanush recently wrapped up shooting for the Mari Selvaraj directorial Karnan. On Sunday, the makers of the film revealed that the film, which is currently in the post-production stage, will hit the screens in the month of April as a summer release. Mari Selvaraj also shared a teaser and wrote, “வாள் தூக்கி நின்னான் பாரு, வந்து சண்டபோட்ட எவனும் இல்ல. Delighted to present the ‘AnnouncementTeaser’ of #Karnan @theVcreations @dhanushkraja @Music_Santhosh @thenieswar @EditorSelva @RamalingamTha @LaL_Director @rajishavijayan @KarnanTheMovie.”

Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu, Karnan marks the first-time collaboration between Dhanush and Mari. The film is touted to be an action-entertainer based on a real incident that happened in an estate near Tirunelveli. The film has Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan debuting in Kollywood as the female lead. Mollywood actor-director Lal and DOP turned actor Natarajan aka Natty have also been roped in to play important roles in the movie. The film’s music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Meanwhile, Jagame Thanthiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will be Dhanush’s next release. The makers are looking for a perfect date for the film to hit the big screen. The film, which marks the first-time collaboration between Dhanush and Karthik, has been shot predominantly in London, apart from a few other places in the UK. It also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan and Sanchana Natarajan with Hollywood actor James Cosmo making his Indian debut with this film.

Watch Karnan's Announcement Teaser:

Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in the Tamil action-comedy Pataas, began shooting for his next project with his brother Selvaraghavan. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, this project is said to be a sequel to the filmmaker’s gangster drama Pudhupettai (2006), which helped Dhanush garner attention as an actor at the time. The film will be bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu. This will be the fourth time that the Selvaraghavan-Dhanush duo is joining hands with composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. The brothers will also be teaming up for another project in 2023, which will be a sequel to Aayirathil Oruvan.

The star had recently wrapped up the shooting for his Bollywood film Atrangi Re with director Anand L Rai. He also has a yet-untitled Tamil thriller project with director Karthick Naren as well as Anthony and Joe Russo’s upcoming thriller The Gray Man, which is backed by Netflix, in his kitty.

(Content provided by Digital Native)