Dhanush’s ‘Jagame Thanthiram’ likely to hit the screens next month?

Flix Entertainment

Dhanush’s Jagame Thanthiram, which was originally planned to be released on May 1, 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic, is most likely to hit the screens on February 12, as per fresh reports. While the makers haven’t made any official announcement regarding the release date yet, a report in the Times of India stated that the makers are eyeing February 12 as the release date to cash in on the Valentine’s Day weekend. Recently, the producers denied reports about the film skipping theatrical release and heading the OTT way.

“Jagame is still healing and not back to normal. Until then, be patient for the theatres to open and don’t believe in rumors. The entire team is waiting to see Dhanush go Rakita Rakita on a big screen soon,” producer Sashikanth tweeted. Not long ago, director Karthik Subbaraj had also clarified that they have no plans of releasing the film on any OTT platform.

“As of now, the producer has no plan to give the film for direct OTT release. We are certain that when theatres reopen, audiences will throng to watch movies. We will release our film in cinemas once normalcy returns,” Karthik said.

Jagame Thanthiram, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. On the completion of the project, Dhanush had tweeted, “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.”

Last November, the team returned to India after shooting in London for 64 days. Producer Sashikanth said it’s the longest schedule he’s ever worked on in any film. While Aishwarya Lekshmi plays one of the lead roles, the supporting cast also includes Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo, who plays a pivotal role in the film apart from Kalaiarasan and Joju George.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy lineup of projects. Dhanush also has a project with Pariyerum Perumal director titled Karnan. The first glimpse of Dhanush from the film was recently unveiled. He was seen wielding a sword. Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in Tamil action-comedy Pataas, also has a film each with directors Ramkumar and Anand L Rai.