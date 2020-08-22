Dhanush reportedly in talks with ‘Comali’ director Pradeep for next film

If the project materialises, it will only go on the floors next year as Dhanush is already occupied with multiple commitments.

Flix Kollywood

Dhanush is undoubtedly the busiest actor in Kollywood today. With nearly half a dozen projects in his kitty in different stages of production, reports have emerged that the actor is all set to join hands for a new project with director Pradeep, who rose to fame with the highly successful romantic-comedy Comali. Apparently, talks have already been initiated and an official announcement is likely to be made very soon. However, if the project materialises, it will only go on the floors next year as Dhanush is already occupied with multiple commitments.

Last seen on screen in Tamil action-comedy Pataas, Dhanush currently awaits the release of Karthik Subbaraj's Jagame Thandiram, in which the actor has plays a gangster. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. On the completion of the project, Dhanush had tweeted: “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.”

Last November, the team returned to India after shooting in London non-stop for 64 days. Producer Sashikanth said it’s the longest schedule he’s ever worked on in any film. An action thriller with gangster elements, Jagame Thandiram features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Game of Thrones and Braveheart actor James Cosmo plays a pivotal role in the film, apart from Kalaiarasan and Joju George.

Dhanush also has a busy lineup of projects in his kitty, including a film with Pariyerum Perumal director titled Karnan. The first glimpse of Dhanush from the film was recently unveiled. He was seen wielding a sword. The film is touted to be an action entertainer which is based on a real incident that happened in an estate near Tirunelveli. The film also stars Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead. DOP turned actor Natarajan aka Natty and Malayalam star Lal have been roped in for a key role. Reportedly, Dhanush plays the character named Karnan and Lal will be seen as Yemen.

Dhanush also has a project each with director Ramkumar of Ratsasan fame in his kitty. He is all set to reunite with director-producer Aanand L Rai for an outing titled Atrangi Re. The film will feature Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar has been roped in for a cameo in the film. The film went on floors recently and is being bankrolled by T Series in association with Anand L Rai's home banner Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay's Cape Of Good Films. The film will have music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

Both these films will take off next year. Apart from these films, Dhanush also has Vada Chennai 2 and another yet-untitled project with Vetrimaaran in the offing. He also has his second directorial project, which was put on the backburner a while, ready to go on the floors soon. Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan is rumoured to join him on this project to co-direct the film which also stars Prasanna, Aditi Rao Hydari and others.