Dhanush to Parthiban, National Film Award winners react to announcement

The award winners wrote social media posts acknowledging the efforts of the team and fans.

The 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday. Many notable filmmakers, actors, films, cinematographers, singers and music composers among others, bagged awards. Many of the recipients have shared messages thanking fans for their love and support.

Actor Dhanush, who won the Best Actor award for his performance in Asuran, took to Twitter on Tuesday to issue a statement thanking his parents, director Vetrimaaran, the jury, composer GV Prakash, and the entire crew that worked on the film, the media and his colleagues from the film fraternity. Calling fans the pillar of his strength, he thanked them for their unconditional support and love.

The Best Actor award was also bagged by Manoj Bajpayee this year for the Hindi film Bhonsle. This is Dhanush's second National Film Award after Aadukalam in 2011.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi won the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in the Tamil film Super Deluxe. His performance as a trans woman on screen was critically acclaimed. Sharing a photo of the poster from the movie, Vijay Sethupathi thanked his director and everyone else for the support.

Kangana Ranaut, who won Best Actor for Manikarnika and Panga, put up a video expressing her thanks.

Filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier, who won the award for the Best Debut film for Helen, was delighted to share the news with fans on Twitter. Starring actor Anna Ben in the lead, the plot revolves around the life of a young woman who gets trapped in the cold storage of a restaurant. The Tamil remake of the film Anbirkiniyal hit the big screens on March 5.

Filmmaker Parthiban, who won the Special Jury Award for the movie Oththa Seruppu Size-7, shared a meme to express his joy and noted that his hard work has paid off. The film also won Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track). Parthiban is seen as the only character in the movie. The plot revolves around an emotionally unstable murder suspect who is questioned by a few police officers.

Academy Award winner AR Rahman congratulated the 63-year-old director on Twitter.

Thanks sir, your wishes is a 3rd award to me. Means a lot. https://t.co/PqoIdw0DCt — Radhakrishnan Parthiban (@rparthiepan) March 23, 2021

Music composer Imman took home the award for Best Music Direction for his work in action- drama Viswasam starring Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara in lead roles. While all the tracks from the movie were appreciated by fans, the melody number ‘Kannaana Kanney’ became viral after release. Imman took it as an opportunity to thank his parents and music lovers across the globe.

With God’s Magnificent Glory,My Parents Blessings and continuous support from all dear MusicLovers worldwide!

I’m deeply humbled with National award announcement for Best Music Director Category. Its pure joy to receive national level recognition for Tamil music!



Praise God! pic.twitter.com/DoXb8pJuGl — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) March 22, 2021

AR Rahman also extended his wishes to composer Imman on Twitter.

After bagging the award for Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment for the film Maharshi, actor Mahesh Babu said that he is feeling honored and humbled to be bestowed with the award. He thanked the crew as well as audience for their support in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Nani tweeted a celebratory photo on Monday after winning the Best Telugu Feature Film award for Jersey. The sports-drama film helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, discusses the aspirations and hurdles of sportsmen who are late bloomers.

The award for Best Feature Film was awarded to Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalint e Simham which hasn’t hit the screens yet. The plot of the historical war drama is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a popular Malayali naval chieftain. The film has also won awards under the categories- Best Costumed (Sujith and Sai) and Best Special Effects (Siddharth Priyadarshan). Filmmaker Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note congratulating both her father and brother Siddharth for winning the National Awards.

Keerthy Suresh, who has played a pivotal role in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Sim ham, congratulated the entire crew for winning National Film Awards under three categories.

Actor- turned- politician Kamal Haasan took pride in the fact that seven awards have been bagged by Tamil films made in 2019. Celebrating it as a success of the Kollywood fraternity, the actor wished to win twice the same number of awards next year.

7 தேசிய விருதுகள் தமிழ்த் திரைப்படங்களுக்கு அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. சாதனையாளர்களுக்கும், அவர்தம் அணியினருக்கும் என் மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துக்கள். அடுத்த ஆண்டு இதனை இரட்டிப்பாக்குவோம். வெல்க தமிழ் சினிமா! — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 22, 2021

The 67th National Film Awards, honouring the films and artists for the year 2019, were announced in New Delhi on Monday. The awards are given out by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the purview of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The awards were initially scheduled to be held in May last year but it was postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s panel included Tamil filmmaker Gangai Amaran and Shri Shaji N Karun from Kerala.