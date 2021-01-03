Dhanush, Mohanlal, Parvathy, Rashmika win big at Dadasaheb Phalke South awards

The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 have been announced for Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films.

The winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020 for excellence in South cinema have been announced. The awards honored individuals from the Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada film industries for their outstanding contribution towards the growth and development of cinema. Award winners include Dhanush, Jyothika, Ajith, Mohanlal, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Shiva Rajkumar and others.

From the Tamil film industry, Dhanush has bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in Asuran, while Jyothika won the Best Actress award for the film Raatchasi. Parthiban has been awarded Best Director for his remarkable film Oththa Seruppu Size 7. Anirudh Ravichander bagged the Best Music Director award, and the critically acclaimed film To Let bagged the Best Film award. Ajith Kumar has bagged the award for Most Versatile Actor.

In Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal won the Most Versatile Actor award. Uyare bagged the Best Film award and its actor, while Parvathy Thiruvothu won Best Actress for her performance in the film. Suraj Venjaramoodu won the Best Actor award for his performance in Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25. Madhu C Narayanan bagged the Best Director award for Kumbalangi Nights, and Deepak Dev bagged the Best Music Director award.

The Most Versatile Actor in Telugu award went to Akkineni Nagarjuna. Naveen Polishetty bagged the Best Actor Award for his performance in the film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, while Rashmika Mandanna won the Best Actress award for her role in the film Dear Comrade. Sujeeth bagged the Best Director award for the Prabhas starrer Saaho. The critically acclaimed and hit film Jersey, starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath, bagged the Best Film Award. S Thaman won the award for the Best Music Director.

In Kannada, Shiva Rajkumar bagged the Most Versatile Actor award. Rakshit Shetty won the Best Actor award for the film Avane Srimannarayana, and Tanya Hope got the Best Actress award for Yajamana. Premier Padmini director Ramesh Indira bagged the Best Director award, and Mookajjiya Kanasugalu was announced as the Best Film. The Best Music Director award went to V Harikrishna.

