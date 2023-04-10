Dhanush-Mari Selvaraj announce new movie on second anniversary of Karnan

This yet-to-be-titled project will feature eminent actors and top-league technicians from across the country.

Zee Studios and Wunderbar Films officially announced a new project with actor Dhanush and filmmaker Mari Selvaraj on Sunday, April 9, sparking intrigue. The announcement coincided with the second anniversary of Mari Selvarajâ€™s directorial Karnan, which starred Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in lead roles, and was very well received.

"This yet-to-be-titled project will be one of the highest-budget movies in the career of actor Dhanush, made on a larger canvas. Yet another intriguing attraction about the film is that it marks the comeback of Dhanushâ€™s Wunderbar Films into movie production. This film, jointly produced by Zee Studios and Wunderbar Films, will feature eminent actors from various regional film industries and top-league technicians, announcements of which will follow shortly," the production house said in a statement.

Speaking about the association, Akshay Kejriwal, the Zee Studios Head of South Movies said, "We are extremely delighted and proud to announce our collaboration on this very prestigious project with Wunderbar Films. This film marks the return of the uber successful â€˜Karnanâ€™ duo and we couldnâ€™t be happier to bring their next project, to the audiences. Dhanush has consistently enthralled audiences across the Globe with his versatility, and it is our absolute honour and privilege to present this film helmed by the highly acclaimed master craftsman Mari Selvaraj. At Zee Studios, our aim is to create content that entertains and inspires people, and this film is a positive step in that direction."

Dhanush and Selvarajâ€™s debut combination film Karnan was released on April 9, 2021. The movie was critically appreciated for its commentary on caste discrimination, police brutality, and power play. Mari Selvaraj wrote the script as well as directed the film.

Meanwhile, Dhanushâ€™s recent on-screen appearance was in a Telugu and Tamil bilingual movie titled Sir. The film is a period drama that discusses the privatisation of education.