Dhanush, Karthik Subbaraj, Aishwarya Lekshmi's film titled 'Suruli'?

Currently dubbed 'D40' it was widely speculated earlier that the film may be titled 'Ulagam Suttrum Valiban'.

Actor Dhanush’s next with director Karthik Subbaraj went on the floors in London last year and was wrapped up last month. The project marks the first-time collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, is being bankrolled by S Sashikanth of YNOT Studios.

Currently dubbed D40 it was widely speculated earlier that the film may be titled Ulagam Suttrum Valiban as the story majorly takes place outside Indian and a predominant portion is being shot in London. It is now being said that the project has been titled Suruli.

Co-producer Reliance Entertainment had recently posted its list of releases for 2020 and Suruli features among the names. Reports started pouring in, claiming that Suruli will be the title of Dhanush's film.

However, an official update will soon be made by YNOT Studios. Producer Sashikanth was quoted by Galatta.com saying," The film’s title is not finalised yet. We had already released a press statement as well, a few weeks back. The title announcement will be made in February 2020. Any update about the film will be considered official only when it is announced by Y Not Studios.”

Believed to be an action thriller with gangster elements, the film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. The film also has Joju George and Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo for a pivotal role in the film.

If the grapevine is anything to go by, James will be seen playing the antagonist. The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan with Shreyaas Krishna cranking the camera and Vivek Harshan handling the editing.

Dhanush has a busy lineup of projects this year. Karnan with director Mari Selvaraj, an untitled project with Raatsasan fame Ramkumar and Pattas with Durai Senthilkumar. Pattas is slated to hit the screens for this Pongal on January 16th.

He had recently started shooting for Mari Selvaraj's film titled in Tirunelveli. Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the film also star Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

