Dhanush heads to the USA for 'The Gray Man' shoot

Directed by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo also has popular Hollywood actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Flix Kollywood

After wrapping up the dubbing for Karnan directed by Mari Selvaraj, Dhanush was spotted at the Chennai International airport on Wednesday and has reportedly left for the USA to commence shooting for his next Netflix-backed thriller The Gray Man. Dhanush was snapped at the airport and the photos went viral on social media.

The Gray Man to be directed by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo also has popular Hollywood actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. According to reports, the film is based on a novel of the same name and revolves around the clash between a freelance assassin and a former CIA agent. While The Gray Man is the biggest movie of Dhanush's career, it's not his first international project. The mass hero had previously acted in the Ken Scot-helmed The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir.

Meanwhile, Dhanush had recently bought a new land at Poes Garden in Chennai and is all set to build his dream house. Before heading to USA on Wednesday Dhanush along with Rajinikanth and the rest of the family, attended the bhoomi pooja ceremony.

Dhanush has recently completed dubbing for the film Karnan directed by Mari Selvaraj. He recently commenced shooting for his next with director Karthick Naren and completed shooting the first schedule. The film, tipped to a thriller, also stars Malavika Mohanan, who is sharing screen space with Dhanush for the first time.

Dhanush is also teaming up with director Selvaragahavan, his brother, for a project titled Naane Varuven. The first look poster was revealed recently and in the first look poster, Dhanush looks fierce with a burning house in the background. The film will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Yuvan and Selvaraghavan have worked together in several memorable films including 7G Rainbow Colony and Pudhupettai. Recently, they worked together in Suriyaâ€™s NGK which turned out to be a box-office dud.

Dhanush currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thandiram, which has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj. While Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the female lead, the supporting cast also includes Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo plays a pivotal role in the film apart from Kalaiarasan and Joju George.

(Content provided by Digital Native)