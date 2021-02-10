Dhanush completes dubbing for his upcoming film 'Karnan'

This film has been directed by Mari Selvaraj.

Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj have joined hands for the first time for the upcoming Tamil film Karnan, which has been confirmed to release in cinemas this April. Having completed shooting for the project recently, Dhanush had begun dubbing for the film on Monday and a day later the actor completed it. Dhanush took it to his Twitter handle tweeting,"#karnan dubbing completed. You WILL hear his voice"

The first glimpse of Dhanush from the film was recently unveiled. He was seen wielding a sword. The film is rumored to be based on the infamous caste riot that took place in Kodiyankulam in 1991. However, the director is yet to officially verify this rumor. But Mari Selvaraj has confirmed that the film will address a very important issue.

Dhanush also recently completed shooting the first schedule of his next project with director Karthick Naren. The film, tipped to a thriller, also stars Malavika Mohanan, who is sharing screen space with Dhanush for the first time. On Monday, Malavika took Twitter and wrote: “So glad to have met you and worked with you, my fellow Leo co-actor! Will miss your infectious laughter, learning so much from you every day and our mutual love for ‘maggi’ @dhanushkraja Had a blast of a first schedule, and can’t wait to start the second one soon (sic)."

This will be Malavika’s third Tamil outing. After making her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth’s Petta, she went on to star in Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil film Master.

Meanwhile,Dhanush will be traveling to the US to join the sets of the Netflix film The Gray Man. Dhanush, the only Indian star on cast so far, will be joining actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Julia Butters.

Dhanush also awaits the release of the upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thandiram, which has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Jagame Thandiram, which marks the debut collaboration of Dhanush and Karthik, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. Last November, the team returned to India after shooting in London non-stop for 64 days.

While recent rumors that the film’s producer Sashikanth has turned towards Netflix India reportedly did not go down well with Dhanush and his fans, the final decision is awaited. Dhanush tweeted recently that he is hoping for a theatrical release of the film. “I am hoping for the theatrical release of Jagame Thandiram like the theatre owners, exhibitors, distributors, cinema lovers and most of all my fans (sic). Fingers crossed,” he tweeted.

The film’s director Karthik Subbaraj too retweeted Dhanush’s tweet, expressing similar hopes. While Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the leading lady, the supporting cast also includes Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo who plays a pivotal role in the film apart from Kalaiarasan and Joju George.

(Content provided by Digital Native)