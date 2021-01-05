Dhanush begins shooting for upcoming film with brother Selvaraghavan

The duo will also be working together for ‘Aayirathil Oruvan 2’, which will reportedly release in 2023.

Flix KOLLYWOOD

Tamil filmmaker Selvaraghavan recently shared on social media that he has begun shooting for his next project with his brother and actor Dhanush. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, this project is said to be a sequel to the filmmaker’s gangster drama Pudhupettai (2006), which helped Dhanush garner attention as an actor at the time. Sharing the news, Selvaraghavan wrote on Twitter: “And back to my world! #S12 A SELVARAGHAVAN FILM @dhanushkraja @thisisysr @theVcreations @Arvindkrsna (sic).”



The film will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu. This will be the fourth time that the Selvaraghavan-Dhanush duo is joining hands with composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. The brothers will also be teaming up for another project in 2023, which will be a sequel to Aayirathil Oruvan.

Aayirathil Oruvan 2 was announced by Selvaraghavan last week. He added that the pre-production will go on for the entirety of 2022, and that the project will go on the floors in 2023. Meanwhile, the team will finalise the rest of the cast and crew.



Currently, Dhanush awaits the release of his upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram, which marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and director Karthik Subbaraj. It has been predominantly shot in London, apart from a few other places in the UK. In November, the team returned to India after shooting in London for 64 consecutive days. Producer Sashikanth said that it was the longest schedule he’s ever worked on in any film. While Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the leading lady in Jagame Thandhiram, the supporting cast also includes Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo playing a pivotal part, apart from Kalaiarasan and Joju George.



Jagame Thandhiram was supposed to release in cinemas on May 1, 2020. However, like many films, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy line-up of projects in his kitty. He has a venture with Pariyerum Perumal director titled Karnan. The makers recently released a new poster on New Year’s Eve, and it was announced that the film's first look will be out soon in 2021.

Dhanush will also be seen in directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s upcoming thriller, The Gray Man. Dhanush, the only Indian star on cast so far, will be joining actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters. The Gray Man is being backed by Netflix.



Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in Tamil action-comedy Pataas, also has a film each with directors Ramkumar and Anand L Rai. He also has a yet-untitled Tamil thriller project with director Karthick Naren in his kitty.

(Content provided by Digital Native)