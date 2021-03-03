Dhanush, Arvind Swamy, Parvathy and more: Whatâ€™s in store on Netflix in 2021

The line-up also includes comedy specials and new seasons of popular shows.

Netflix users have a lot to look forward to in 2021 as the Over-the-Top platform gears up to release exciting new films, series and documentaries. Stars like Dhanush, R Madhavan, Revathy, Arvind Swamy will be gracing the screens soon.

Dhanushâ€™s much-awaited Jagame Thandhiram will be released on Netflix as announced earlier. The makers of the film recently released a teaser, giving a glimpse of what Dhanushâ€™s character Suruli is like. It is reportedly a gangster film set in London. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan Soundararaja, Deepak Paramesh and Vadivukkarasi in important roles.

Produced by YNOT studios and Reliance Entertainment, the film shows Suruliâ€™s dilemma in having to choose between good and evil while looking for a â€˜homeâ€™. Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, this film will be released on Netflix on March 14, 2021.

Meanwhile, Madhavan fans can see him experimenting with humour as he stars in a comedy series called Decoupled with Suvreen Chawla. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the series focuses on Arya Iyer (Madhavan) who is a pulp fiction writer and has trouble understanding the nuances of relationships. The show focuses on the true nature of people, India and marriage with a dash of humour. The release date for the series is yet to be announced.

Mani Ratnam has collaborated with Jayendra Panchapakesan to produce a Tamil anthology consisting of nine films based on nine emotions and is aptly titled Navarasa. The anthology will see coveted actors like Vijay Sethupathy, Prakash Raj, Revathy, Arvind Swamy, Parvathy Thiruvothu and many others in different short films. The series is scheduled to release early on in 2021.

Apart from these, the platform has exciting specials from comedians like Sumukhi Suresh and Prashasti Singh lined up. Meanwhile, the popular Jeetu Bhaiyya from Kota Factory will be dazzling on screen in season two of the series; Dhruv and Kavya from Little Things will embark on a new journey in season four of the show.