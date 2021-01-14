Dhanush and Selvaraghavan's upcoming film titled 'Naane Varuven'

Dhanush also shared the first look poster of 'Naane Varuven' on social media.

Flix KOLLYWOOD

The title and the first look of Dhanush's next with his brother and director Selvaragahavan were released on Wednesday. Titled Naane Varuven in the first look poster, it has Dhanush with a burning with a burning house in the background. The film will be produced by Kalaipuli Thanu. Dhanush and Selvaraghavan have previously worked together in films like Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, Mayakkam Enna and Yaaradi Nee Mohini.



Naane Varuven will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Yuvan and Selvaraghavan have worked together in several memorable films including 7G Rainbow Colony and Pudhupettai. Recently, they worked together in Suriyaâ€™s NGK, which did not do too well at the box office. Naane Vaaruven marks the eighth time that the director is joining hands with Yuvan. The film will have cinematography by Aravind Krishna, another close collaborator of Selvaraghavan.

Recently, Dhanush announced that he will also work with Selvaraghavan for the second instalment of Aayirathil Oruvan. Announcing Aayirathil Oruvan 2, Dhanush tweeted on January 1: "A magnum opus! The pre-production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master Selvaraghavan. The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2...The Prince returns in 2024."

A magnum opus !! The pre production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master @selvaraghavan ! The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2 ..The Prince returns in 2024 https://t.co/HBTXeN66iA â€” Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 1, 2021



Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in the Tamil action-comedy Pataas, has a busy line-up of projects in his kitty. The actor has joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming action thriller The Gray Man. This film marks Dhanush's second international project after 2018's The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. Dhanush, the only Indian star on the cast of The Gray Man so far, will be joining actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters. The Gray Man will be a Netflix adaptation.



The Asuran star currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram, which has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It was recently rumored that Jagame Thandhiram might be directly releasing on an OTT platform. However, producer Sashikanth took to Twitter to clarify that the film will only be released in cinemas. It was originally planned to be released on May 1, 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic, and is most likely to hit the screens on February 12, as per reports.



Dhanush also has a project with Pariyerum Perumal director titled Karnan. The shooting of the film was recently wrapped. Karnan also stars Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead and recently, DOP-turned-actor Natarajan aka Natty was roped in for a key role. The film is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu. Dhanush is currently camped in Agra for the next schedule of Anand L Rai's Hindi film Atrangi Re. Dhanush recently shared a picture of himself in front of the Taj Mahal on his Instagram handle.

He also has a project with Vetrimaaran in the offing, apart from Vada Chennai 2. He also has signed a film with director Mithran Jawahar in the pipeline. Sun Pictures is likely to produce this project, which will have music by Anirudh.