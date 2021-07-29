Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan’s next with Karthick Naren titled ‘Maaran’

The first look poster and title of director Karthick Naren’s next, was unveiled on July 28, marking Dhanush’s 38th birthday.

Flix Kollywood

On the occasion of actor Dhanush’s 38th birthday, the first-look and title from his upcoming movie with director Karthick Naren was unveiled on July 28. Titled Maaran, the first look poster features Dhanush smashing someone’s face into glass. He is also spotted holding a pen in the other hand and using it as a weapon while striking an intense look. Sharing the poster, Karthick Naren, “His courage is his weapon. Proudly presenting the first look of #Maaran … Happy birthday @dhanushkraja sir. "

According to reports, Dhanush might essay the role of an investigative journalist in the movie. However, the makers are yet to reveal further details about his character. Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo, Karthick Naren had wished actor Dhanush in a separate tweet. Thanking Dhanush, he noted that he had a new learning experience on the sets of Maaran with Dhanush every day.

"Happy birthday Dhanush sir. Every day with you on set is a new learning experience for me. I owe it to you if I end up becoming a better filmmaker. Wishing you all good things in life," he tweeted. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film stars Malavika Mohanan opposite Dhanush in the movie. Maaran is likely to hit the big screens next year.

Happy birthday @dhanushkraja sir. Everyday with you on set is a new learning experience for me. I owe it to you if I end up becoming a better filmmaker. Wishing you all good things in life❤️#Maaran pic.twitter.com/lvCEtENlp3 — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) July 28, 2021

Dhanush, who is on a signing spree, was last seen in Jagame Thandhiram, where he shared the screen with Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalairasan and James Cosmo, among others. The movie was initially slated to hit the big screens but the Karthik Subbaraj directorial skipped theatrical release and premiered on streaming platform Netflix instead.

Dhanush will be next seen in Atrangi Re, alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, while he has also wrapped up shooting for upcoming Hollywood movie The Gray Man. Apart from signing a new movie with director Mari Selvaraj, after Karnan, Dhanush’s trilingual project with director Sekhar Kammula is also set to go on floors soon.