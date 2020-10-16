Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander back together for 'D44'

Flix Kollywood

Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander, the magical combo who created waves with their "soup song" 'Kolaveri Di' from the film 3 and continued to work together until Maari, parted ways after that due to reported personal differences. But, much to the delight of their fans, the news is that they are back together.

The duo will be teaming up again after a gap of five years for Dhanush's next which is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures and tentatively titled D44. Though director and other details have not been announced yet, the production house has announced via a video teaser that the duo will be teaming back again for the upcoming project.

It was speculated that Dhanush and Anirudh had a major fallout ever since the 'Beep song' controversy.

Anirudh's previous collaborations with Dhanush, especially 3 and VIP, emerged to become chartbusters. Anirudh has many interesting projects lined up and is gearing up to resume work on director Shankar's Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan. He also awaits the release of actor Vijay's Master in which he plays the main antagonist. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is an action-thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators.

He also has a Telugu project Shyam Singha Roy starring Nani to be directed by Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan. Having previously worked together with Nani in Jersey and Gang Leader, the duo is joining hands for the third time. Not long ago, rumours emerged that AR Rahman will most likely compose music for this project. Turns out, the makers have gone ahead and finalised Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy lineup of projects awaiting release. While Jagame Thandiram helmed by Karthik Subbaraj is first in line, Dhanush also has a project with director Mari Selvaraj titled Karnan.

The first glimpse of Dhanush from the film was recently unveiled. He was seen wielding a sword. Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in Tamil action-comedy Pattas, also has a film each with directors Ramkumar and Anand L Rai. Dhanush will also be seen in a Karthik Naren directorial. Tentatively titled D43, the film will have music by GV Prakash Kumar and Sathya Jyothi films will be bankrolling it.

